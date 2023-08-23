Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Invests $289,000 in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Entegris by 341.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $97.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 4.59. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $61.75 and a one year high of $114.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.02, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.24.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Entegris had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. Entegris’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

ENTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $143.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.40.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

