Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Purchases 257 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 16.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 1.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $342,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $320,000. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathleen Flaherty Burke sold 11,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $1,170,522.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,326,367.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $27,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,725.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Flaherty Burke sold 11,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $1,170,522.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,367.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,013 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,077 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on MKSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments Price Performance

MKSI stock opened at $94.59 on Wednesday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.77 and a 1 year high of $114.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.13 and a 200 day moving average of $94.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.21. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 45.65% and a positive return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently -3.36%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.