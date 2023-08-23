Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Reduces Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,108 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,215 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,559,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 98,689 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $75.09 on Wednesday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.31 and a 52-week high of $101.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $194.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.97%.

A number of research firms have commented on ORA. Bank of America upped their price target on Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays began coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm raised Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.29.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

