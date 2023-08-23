Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Reduces Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $112.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.75. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $74.02 and a fifty-two week high of $117.29.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 18.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,195,079.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,195,079.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at $73,814,067.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 309,878 shares of company stock valued at $35,237,757 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSX. Argus lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.07.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

