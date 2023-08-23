Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Trims Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 1,063.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor Stock Up 0.3 %

FND stock opened at $98.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.80. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $116.03. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FND. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.19.

Read Our Latest Report on Floor & Decor

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,958,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,596,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,596,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,301 shares of company stock worth $5,984,168. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Floor & Decor

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.