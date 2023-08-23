Clive Appleton Acquires 50,000 Shares of Vicinity Centres (ASX:VCX) Stock

Vicinity Centres (ASX:VCX – Get Free Report) insider Clive Appleton purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.91 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$95,250.00 ($61,057.69).

Vicinity Centres Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.69.

Get Vicinity Centres alerts:

Vicinity Centres Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 10th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This is an increase from Vicinity Centres’s previous Final dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.32%. Vicinity Centres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Vicinity Centres Company Profile

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity or the Group) is one of Australia's leading retail property groups with a fully integrated asset management platform, and $24 billion in retail assets under management across 60 shopping centres, making it the second largest listed manager of Australian retail property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vicinity Centres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicinity Centres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.