Clive Appleton Acquires 50,000 Shares of Vicinity Centres (ASX:VCX) Stock

Vicinity Centres (ASX:VCX – Get Free Report) insider Clive Appleton purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.91 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$95,250.00 ($61,057.69).
Vicinity Centres Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.69.
Vicinity Centres Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 10th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This is an increase from Vicinity Centres’s previous Final dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.32%. Vicinity Centres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.
Vicinity Centres Company Profile
Vicinity Centres (Vicinity or the Group) is one of Australia's leading retail property groups with a fully integrated asset management platform, and $24 billion in retail assets under management across 60 shopping centres, making it the second largest listed manager of Australian retail property.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vicinity Centres
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- 5 Best Fintech Banks to Invest in Now
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 3 Smart AI ETFs For Intelligent Passive Investing Needs
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 4 Reasons Zoom Video is Ready to Rock Into a Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Vicinity Centres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicinity Centres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.