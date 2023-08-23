Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $799.40

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 799.40 ($10.20) and last traded at GBX 801 ($10.22), with a volume of 37126 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 819.50 ($10.46).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CBG has been the topic of several research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($14.67) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,082.75 ($13.81).
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBG
Close Brothers Group Stock Up 1.1 %
About Close Brothers Group
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Close Brothers Group
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 5 Best Fintech Banks to Invest in Now
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 3 Smart AI ETFs For Intelligent Passive Investing Needs
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 4 Reasons Zoom Video is Ready to Rock Into a Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.