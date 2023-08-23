Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $799.40

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 799.40 ($10.20) and last traded at GBX 801 ($10.22), with a volume of 37126 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 819.50 ($10.46).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBG has been the topic of several research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($14.67) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,082.75 ($13.81).

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBG

Close Brothers Group Stock Up 1.1 %

About Close Brothers Group

The company has a market cap of £1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1,545.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 886.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 920.76.

(Get Free Report)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.