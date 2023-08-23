Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Holdings Cut by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 48.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth approximately $439,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,732,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NET opened at $59.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.28 and a beta of 0.93. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $76.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.54 and a 200-day moving average of $61.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $202,410.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 160,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,828,597.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $202,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 160,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,828,597.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 9,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $743,525.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,920,969 shares in the company, valued at $142,843,254.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 595,225 shares of company stock valued at $38,986,585. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.16.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

