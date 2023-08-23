Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $37.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Conagra Brands traded as low as $29.81 and last traded at $29.97, with a volume of 999766 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.19.

CAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.08.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $2,497,512.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 157,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,123.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 114.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,735,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854,021 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,004,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Conagra Brands by 283.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,887,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873,650 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,720 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 25.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,033,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.14.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.59%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

