Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $37.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Conagra Brands traded as low as $29.81 and last traded at $29.97, with a volume of 999766 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.19.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CAG. TheStreet cut Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.08.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.14.
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 98.59%.
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.
