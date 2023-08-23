Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 114,875 Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 114,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Redfin as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.11. Redfin Co. has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.86.

Insider Activity

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. Redfin had a negative net margin of 14.29% and a negative return on equity of 616.23%. The firm had revenue of $275.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 174,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $1,630,651.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,401 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,485.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RDFN. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $8.60 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.44.

Redfin Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

