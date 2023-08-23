Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 86.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 56,349 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 127,059.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,461,138,000 after buying an additional 155,109,984 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,235,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,181,000 after purchasing an additional 21,579 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,880,000 after purchasing an additional 979,824 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,863,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $287,829,000 after purchasing an additional 883,121 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,471,000 after purchasing an additional 176,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Trading Up 0.5 %

Nucor stock opened at $168.42 on Wednesday. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $102.86 and a 52 week high of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.93.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.67 earnings per share. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.42%.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at $24,092,251.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at $24,092,251.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $2,188,686.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,706,648.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,320 shares of company stock worth $10,584,084 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on NUE. BNP Paribas raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Nucor

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.