Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.42 Million Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 45.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,475 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 65,374 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,757,539 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $616,355,000 after acquiring an additional 387,794 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $322,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,325,630 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $117,877,000 after acquiring an additional 211,682 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,855,860 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $110,448,000 after acquiring an additional 98,117 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,983,522 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,175,000 after acquiring an additional 271,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Up 0.3 %

CLF opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 2.20. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $22.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.53.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

