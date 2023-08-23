Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 367.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,036 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ES. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,818,000 after buying an additional 12,604,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,262,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 64.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,067,000 after buying an additional 891,641 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,720,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,062,000 after buying an additional 760,890 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,038,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,708,000 after buying an additional 545,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

Eversource Energy stock opened at $63.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.47. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $63.30 and a twelve month high of $92.97.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,344.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.73.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

