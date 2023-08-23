Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,200,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,947,000 after purchasing an additional 93,027 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 25.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,674,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,384,000 after purchasing an additional 343,086 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,601,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,346,000 after acquiring an additional 209,392 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 11.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,022,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,357,000 after acquiring an additional 102,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,582,000. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

NYSE:LAC opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.86. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 10.13 and a quick ratio of 10.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.11.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

