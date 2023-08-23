Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $1.16 Million in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 43,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Pliant Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 73.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 10,711 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 18.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $315,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 53.6% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 65,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 22,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $10,584,000. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %

PLRX opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 19.16 and a current ratio of 19.16. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $36.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Transactions at Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.03. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,872.79% and a negative return on equity of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hans Hull sold 13,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $261,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Hans Hull sold 13,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $261,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 4,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $83,450.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 60,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,774.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,844 shares of company stock valued at $2,596,440. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.36.

Pliant Therapeutics Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Featured Articles

