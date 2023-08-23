Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 66.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,420 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Kroger by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,760,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,926,000 after purchasing an additional 14,721 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Kroger by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 55,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 918,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,345,000 after purchasing an additional 17,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $47.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.48. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.53 and its 200 day moving average is $47.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kroger

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.