Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 36,217 Shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,217 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.30% of Daseke worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Daseke during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 389.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 475.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daseke in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Daseke alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Daseke from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Daseke Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:DSKE opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.38 million, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average is $7.19. Daseke, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $9.57.

Daseke Company Profile

(Free Report)

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, industrial and hazardous waste, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.