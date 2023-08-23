Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 52,768 Shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 52,768 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Ardmore Shipping worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,318 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,739,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after buying an additional 26,216 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 48.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on ASC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Ardmore Shipping from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Performance

NYSE:ASC opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $19.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.25 million, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.57.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.89 million. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 37.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardmore Shipping Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.