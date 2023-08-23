Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE HUBB opened at $307.11 on Wednesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $204.01 and a 1-year high of $340.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.59.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.44. Hubbell had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on HUBB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.17.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 4,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total transaction of $1,267,428.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,555,945.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 5,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.12, for a total transaction of $1,851,737.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,266,075.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 4,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total transaction of $1,267,428.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,773 shares in the company, valued at $16,555,945.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,856. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hubbell Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

