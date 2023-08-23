Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 27,804 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 661 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 879 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1,885.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Western Digital Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $40.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.29.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.39.
Read Our Latest Research Report on WDC
Western Digital Company Profile
Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Western Digital
- The How and Why of Investing in Large-Cap Stocks
- 5 Best Fintech Banks to Invest in Now
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 3 Smart AI ETFs For Intelligent Passive Investing Needs
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 4 Reasons Zoom Video is Ready to Rock Into a Reversal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.