Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 27,804 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 661 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 879 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1,885.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $40.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.32. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -5.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.39.

Western Digital Company Profile



Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Featured Stories

