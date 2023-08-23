Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,058 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CNA Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,653,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,403,000 after purchasing an additional 104,417 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CNA Financial by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,150,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,935,000 after purchasing an additional 92,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CNA Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,057,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,258,000 after purchasing an additional 34,413 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CNA Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,032,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CNA Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 823,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 4,456,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.29 per share, with a total value of $175,078,204.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 248,414,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,760,215,056.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Price Performance

NYSE:CNA opened at $38.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.65. CNA Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $35.90 and a 52-week high of $45.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.30 and a 200 day moving average of $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). CNA Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNA Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CNA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on CNA Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised CNA Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

