Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,173 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,866,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,091,000 after purchasing an additional 455,826 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,776,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,489,000 after purchasing an additional 29,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,323,000 after purchasing an additional 18,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,554,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Carlos Hernandez sold 5,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $283,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,776. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

NYSE:HGV opened at $43.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.23. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.02. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $51.81.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.87 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 9.41%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

Further Reading

