Contrasting Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG) and Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK)

Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG – Get Free Report) and Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Platinum Group Metals has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Endeavour Silver has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Platinum Group Metals alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Platinum Group Metals and Endeavour Silver’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Platinum Group Metals N/A N/A -$8.24 million ($0.05) -25.80 Endeavour Silver $227.17 million 2.40 $6.20 million $0.05 57.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Endeavour Silver has higher revenue and earnings than Platinum Group Metals. Platinum Group Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Endeavour Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

16.8% of Platinum Group Metals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of Endeavour Silver shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Platinum Group Metals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Endeavour Silver shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Platinum Group Metals and Endeavour Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Platinum Group Metals N/A -10.12% -9.71% Endeavour Silver 5.22% 5.22% 4.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Platinum Group Metals and Endeavour Silver, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Platinum Group Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A Endeavour Silver 0 0 4 0 3.00

Endeavour Silver has a consensus target price of $6.04, suggesting a potential upside of 111.78%. Given Endeavour Silver’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Endeavour Silver is more favorable than Platinum Group Metals.

Summary

Endeavour Silver beats Platinum Group Metals on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Platinum Group Metals

(Get Free Report)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa. It also develops next-generation battery technology using platinum and palladium. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Endeavour Silver

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp. and changed its name to Endeavour Silver Corp. in September 2004. Endeavour Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Group Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Group Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.