Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon Sells 4,588 Shares

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 4,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $143,099.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,067.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joseph Douglas Lyon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 7th, Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 412 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $12,862.64.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $236,000.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CORT opened at $31.70 on Wednesday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $31.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 0.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $117.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CORT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 228,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

