Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $71.20

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited (LON:CORD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 71.20 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 71.20 ($0.91), with a volume of 238516 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.20 ($0.92).

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 80.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 83.98. The company has a market cap of £548.61 million, a P/E ratio of 647.27 and a beta of 0.49.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th were issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Cordiant Digital Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,636.36%.

About Cordiant Digital Infrastructure

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited is an infrastructure investment fund specializes in investments in buy & build, capital expenditure and bolt-on acquisitions and digital infrastructure assets in the middle-market. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data and cloud centers, mobile telecommunications/ broadcast towers, distributed sensor networks and fibre-optic network assets businesses.

