Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 238.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,489 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Core & Main by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Core & Main by 269.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Core & Main Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Core & Main stock opened at $31.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.92. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $33.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. Core & Main’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Core & Main from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. TheStreet raised Core & Main from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Core & Main from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Core & Main

Insider Activity

In related news, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 24,889 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $699,380.90. Following the sale, the president now owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,479.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President John R. Schaller sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 15,903 shares in the company, valued at $508,259.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 24,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $699,380.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,479.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,279,809 shares of company stock valued at $487,651,108. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

About Core & Main

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.