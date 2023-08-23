Corning F. Painter Purchases 15,000 Shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Stock

Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.59 per share, for a total transaction of $323,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 771,708 shares in the company, valued at $16,661,175.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Orion Price Performance

NYSE:OEC opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.59. Orion S.A. has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $26.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Get Orion alerts:

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $458.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.83 million. Orion had a return on equity of 27.96% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Orion S.A. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orion Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Orion

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Orion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OEC. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Orion by 1,770.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Orion by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 25,114 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Orion during the 2nd quarter valued at $435,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion by 45.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 356,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 111,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Orion in the second quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Orion in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Orion from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Orion from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Orion from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Orion

About Orion

(Get Free Report)

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.