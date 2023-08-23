Credit Suisse AG Has $34.72 Million Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 150,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in IDEX were worth $34,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 910.7% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of IDEX by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $221.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.87 and its 200 day moving average is $215.86. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $195.27 and a 12-month high of $246.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

IDEX Announces Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.07. IDEX had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $846.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 33.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IEX shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IEX

IDEX Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.