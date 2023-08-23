Credit Suisse AG Increases Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,981,461 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 319,260 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.21% of Huntington Bancshares worth $33,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 173,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,979 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 796,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after buying an additional 365,500 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 113,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 31,898 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 94,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 12,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $283,184.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,269.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $283,184.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 505,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,269.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $146,991.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 594,564 shares in the company, valued at $7,116,931.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stephens increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.31.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

