Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Clorox were worth $33,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,609,000. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,750,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,630,000 after acquiring an additional 298,692 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 38.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,216,000 after purchasing an additional 290,833 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Clorox by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 351,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,348,000 after purchasing an additional 239,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter valued at $37,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE CLX opened at $150.40 on Wednesday. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $124.58 and a 12 month high of $178.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 126.39, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 403.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.38.

Insider Transactions at Clorox

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $538,103.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

