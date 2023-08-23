Credit Suisse AG Raises Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 28.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 265,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,512 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $26,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 333.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,244,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 724,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,308,000 after buying an additional 142,767 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 83,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after buying an additional 41,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 20,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.96.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Down 1.1 %

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $107.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.05. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.04 and a 12-month high of $129.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $452.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.29 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 10.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.