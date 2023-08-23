Credit Suisse AG Reduces Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 751,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 117,922 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.22% of Mosaic worth $34,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 50.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Command Bank increased its holdings in Mosaic by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 370.8% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.71.

Mosaic stock opened at $38.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $63.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.52.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

