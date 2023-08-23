Critical Comparison: Nayax (NYAX) versus Its Peers

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) is one of 416 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Nayax to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.2% of Nayax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nayax and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nayax 0 2 0 0 2.00 Nayax Competitors 1899 12575 25888 618 2.62

Profitability

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 14.28%. Given Nayax’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nayax has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Nayax and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nayax -13.00% -25.87% -11.17% Nayax Competitors -84.98% -49.96% -10.28%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nayax and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nayax $206.74 million -$37.51 million -27.61 Nayax Competitors $1.84 billion $212.10 million -9.58

Nayax’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Nayax. Nayax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Nayax competitors beat Nayax on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

Nayax Company Profile

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Meter Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses. It also provides electric vehicle charging stations; VPOS Touch, a credit card reader cashless payment device; VPOS Fusion, a cashless payment card reader; ONYX, a contactless card reader and telemetry device; NOVA 156, an electronic cash register; DOT, a smart QR and barcode reader; UNO Plus and UNO 8, which are EMV and FeliCa contactless readers; EMV SOM, a PCI-PTS ready contactless EMV reader module; Nova Market, a cashless micro market and self-checkout solution; NOVA 55, an a handheld smart point of sale (POS) device; NOVA 45, a handheld mini smart terminals for attended POS; and Retail One, a universal retail solution that integrates directly with ERP. The company sells its products directly, as well as through resellers and distributors. It serves various verticals, including vending machines, coffee machines, unattended checkout counters, self-service kiosks, ticketing machines, car wash stations, gaming machines, amusement rides, laundromats, and EV charging stations. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

