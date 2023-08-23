Cynthia S. Nicholson Sells 3,020 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Stock

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 3,020 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $306,560.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $100.19 on Wednesday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.61.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIGI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 46.0% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 576.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $114,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.86.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

