Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos Sells 590 Shares

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Danaher Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:DHR opened at $249.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $221.22 and a 12-month high of $294.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.79.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Danaher

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 19.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 76.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 14.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Danaher by 135.9% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 20,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Get Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.