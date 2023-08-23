David M. Maura Acquires 5,000 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Stock

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) CEO David M. Maura purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.22 per share, for a total transaction of $396,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 688,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,568,003.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Spectrum Brands Stock Performance
Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $81.90 on Wednesday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.93 and a 52 week high of $82.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 1.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $735.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.39 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 61.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectrum Brands
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPB. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 529.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 31.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 34.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SPB
About Spectrum Brands
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Spectrum Brands
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 5 Best Fintech Banks to Invest in Now
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- 3 Smart AI ETFs For Intelligent Passive Investing Needs
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 4 Reasons Zoom Video is Ready to Rock Into a Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.