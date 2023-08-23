David M. Maura Acquires 5,000 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Stock

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) CEO David M. Maura purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.22 per share, for a total transaction of $396,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 688,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,568,003.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $81.90 on Wednesday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.93 and a 52 week high of $82.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 1.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $735.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.39 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 61.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectrum Brands

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPB. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 529.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 31.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 34.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SPB

About Spectrum Brands

(Get Free Report)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.