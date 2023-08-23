David M. Maura Purchases 5,000 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Stock

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) CEO David M. Maura purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $395,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,816 shares in the company, valued at $54,151,389.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

NYSE SPB opened at $81.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.45. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.93 and a twelve month high of $82.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 1.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.27. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 61.47%. The firm had revenue of $735.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectrum Brands

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 31.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 2.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 34.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 4.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

