Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.20.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Design Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Leerink Partnrs cut Design Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wedbush cut Design Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Securities lowered Design Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSGN. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,272,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,313,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,971,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,485,000 after acquiring an additional 198,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Design Therapeutics by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 75,393 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Design Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, SR One Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. SR One Capital Management LP now owns 6,526,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,962,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DSGN opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.35. Design Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $25.03. The stock has a market cap of $117.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.37.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

