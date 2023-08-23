DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CFO Jereme M. Sylvain Sells 1,844 Shares

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $192,476.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,605,857.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DexCom Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $106.98 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.94 and a 12 month high of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.62.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. DexCom had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DexCom

Institutional Trading of DexCom

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 141,272.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 47,321,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,081,289,000 after purchasing an additional 47,288,051 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $421,378,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,186,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,040,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,846 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $151,538,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 304.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $674,329,000 after purchasing an additional 992,049 shares during the period. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.