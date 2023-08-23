DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.50-$12.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -. DICK’S Sporting Goods also updated its FY24 guidance to $11.50-12.30 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $111.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.87. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $98.01 and a one year high of $152.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.43.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $156.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DICK’S Sporting Goods

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $236,831.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $236,831.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 9,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $1,122,360.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,888.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,139 shares of company stock worth $3,583,419. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,257 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,737 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,047 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.