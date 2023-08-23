Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.79.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $89.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $122.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.88.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.16). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.40%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

