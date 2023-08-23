DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in DoorDash by 31.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 204.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DASH. UBS Group boosted their target price on DoorDash from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on DoorDash from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on DoorDash from $73.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on DoorDash from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.93, for a total value of $10,442,439.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $6,548,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,692.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.93, for a total value of $10,442,439.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 832,132 shares of company stock worth $64,751,864. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $77.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.45. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.37 and a 52-week high of $92.61.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

