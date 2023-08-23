Doug Samuelson Sells 1,297 Shares of Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) Stock

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) CFO Doug Samuelson sold 1,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $30,777.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,650.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Genelux Price Performance
Shares of Genelux stock opened at $25.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.75. Genelux Co. has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $40.98.
Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genelux Co. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genelux
About Genelux
Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Genelux
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 5 Best Fintech Banks to Invest in Now
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 3 Smart AI ETFs For Intelligent Passive Investing Needs
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 4 Reasons Zoom Video is Ready to Rock Into a Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Genelux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genelux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.