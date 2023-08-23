Doug Samuelson Sells 1,297 Shares of Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) Stock

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) CFO Doug Samuelson sold 1,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $30,777.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,650.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Genelux stock opened at $25.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.75. Genelux Co. has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $40.98.

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genelux Co. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Genelux during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Genelux during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genelux during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Genelux by 2,105.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genelux during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.

