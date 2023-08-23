Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) Issues Earnings Results

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $19.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 million.

Dragonfly Energy Price Performance

DFLI stock opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of -0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.40. Dragonfly Energy has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $28.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on DFLI. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Dragonfly Energy from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dragonfly Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dragonfly Energy by 233.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 179,013 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dragonfly Energy by 398.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 145,317 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dragonfly Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Dragonfly Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dragonfly Energy by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 37,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

Dragonfly Energy Company Profile

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. The company also provides lithium power systems, including solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, and accessories.

