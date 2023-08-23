Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $19.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 million.

Dragonfly Energy Stock Down 15.8 %

Dragonfly Energy stock opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. Dragonfly Energy has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The company has a market capitalization of $92.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of -0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DFLI. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dragonfly Energy from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of Dragonfly Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dragonfly Energy by 805.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 893,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 794,975 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy by 233.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 179,013 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Dragonfly Energy by 398.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 145,317 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dragonfly Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dragonfly Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. 9.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. The company also provides lithium power systems, including solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, and accessories.

