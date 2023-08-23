Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $19.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 million.

Dragonfly Energy Trading Down 15.8 %

NASDAQ DFLI opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $92.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of -0.83. Dragonfly Energy has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $28.75.

Get Dragonfly Energy alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dragonfly Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Dragonfly Energy by 119.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14,864 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Dragonfly Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Dragonfly Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Dragonfly Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Dragonfly Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 9.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DFLI has been the topic of several research reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Dragonfly Energy from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dragonfly Energy

About Dragonfly Energy

(Get Free Report)

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. The company also provides lithium power systems, including solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dragonfly Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragonfly Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.