Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $19.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 million.
Dragonfly Energy Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DFLI opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. Dragonfly Energy has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $92.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of -0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dragonfly Energy
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy by 805.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 893,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 794,975 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy by 233.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 179,013 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dragonfly Energy by 398.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 145,317 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dragonfly Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Dragonfly Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. 9.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dragonfly Energy
About Dragonfly Energy
Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. The company also provides lithium power systems, including solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, and accessories.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dragonfly Energy
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Markets Love Them, Analysts Are Bullish, 3 Mining Stocks To Play
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Activision Shares Gap Higher After Microsoft Levels Up Deal Terms
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 2 Sporting Goods Stocks On Sale: Which to Buy for the Big Win
Receive News & Ratings for Dragonfly Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragonfly Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.