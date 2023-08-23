Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $19.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 million.

Dragonfly Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DFLI opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. Dragonfly Energy has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $92.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of -0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dragonfly Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy by 805.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 893,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 794,975 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy by 233.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 179,013 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dragonfly Energy by 398.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 145,317 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dragonfly Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Dragonfly Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. 9.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Dragonfly Energy from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. The company also provides lithium power systems, including solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, and accessories.

