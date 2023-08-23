East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in East West Bancorp by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 38,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 358,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,882,000 after acquiring an additional 71,420 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 7,264 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 246.6% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 187,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,412,000 after acquiring an additional 133,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $53.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.43. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $80.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.20. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 37.14%. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.52%.

East West Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.