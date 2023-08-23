Elena A. Donio Sells 3,807 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) insider Elena A. Donio sold 3,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $218,902.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 424,114 shares in the company, valued at $24,386,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Twilio Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of Twilio stock opened at $60.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $81.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.90.
Institutional Trading of Twilio
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWS Partners grew its stake in Twilio by 14.1% during the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 42,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the second quarter worth about $2,846,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Twilio by 27.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 278,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,699,000 after buying an additional 59,782 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Twilio during the second quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Analysis on Twilio
About Twilio
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Twilio
- Why Average Daily Trading Volume Matters to Every Investor
- 5 Best Fintech Banks to Invest in Now
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- 3 Smart AI ETFs For Intelligent Passive Investing Needs
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- 4 Reasons Zoom Video is Ready to Rock Into a Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.