Elena A. Donio Sells 3,807 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) insider Elena A. Donio sold 3,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $218,902.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 424,114 shares in the company, valued at $24,386,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Twilio Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $60.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $81.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.90.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWS Partners grew its stake in Twilio by 14.1% during the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 42,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the second quarter worth about $2,846,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Twilio by 27.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 278,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,699,000 after buying an additional 59,782 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Twilio during the second quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

